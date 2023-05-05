Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $278.00 million-$288.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.65 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.80 EPS.

Omnicell stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.24. The stock had a trading volume of 514,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $125.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.20. Omnicell had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $297.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.22.

In related news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Omnicell by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Omnicell by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

