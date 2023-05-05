ON (NYSE:ONON) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.46

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.46 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 1462203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.53.
ONON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ON from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush raised ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on ON from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.61.
The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ON in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 1st quarter valued at $7,048,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 1st quarter valued at $7,477,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 1st quarter valued at $1,355,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
