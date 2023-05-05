ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $90.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ON. B. Riley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Summit Insights raised ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.58.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $77.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $87.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,134,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,765,000 after purchasing an additional 115,591 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

