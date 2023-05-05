OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Stock Price Down 2.5%

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. 135,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 433,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on OCX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.11.

OncoCyte Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 663,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 663,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,060.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 26,827,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,054,400.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

