Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.60

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and traded as low as $12.10. Ooma shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 101,753 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OOMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Ooma from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ooma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Ooma Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $302.82 million, a P/E ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ooma by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 49.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 81.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 23.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 37,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Featured Articles

