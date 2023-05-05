OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 328,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the previous session’s volume of 90,922 shares.The stock last traded at $6.48 and had previously closed at $6.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPAL shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
OPAL Fuels Stock Down 6.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $35,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,841,781.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 85.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000.
OPAL Fuels Company Profile
OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
