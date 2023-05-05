OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 328,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the previous session’s volume of 90,922 shares.The stock last traded at $6.48 and had previously closed at $6.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPAL shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $35,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,841,781.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 85.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000.

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

