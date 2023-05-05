Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Raised to $52.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.48% from the company’s previous close.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

OTEX traded up $4.88 on Friday, reaching $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,007. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $897.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Open Text by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Open Text by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 26,359 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Open Text by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

