Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 5,328 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,885 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $97.36 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day moving average is $113.62. The company has a market capitalization of $117.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

