Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $72.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.32.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

