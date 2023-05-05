Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,409 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

DUK opened at $98.11 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.