Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,343,000 after purchasing an additional 561,193 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,739,000 after purchasing an additional 260,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,697,000 after buying an additional 917,795 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,555,000 after buying an additional 2,602,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,220,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,443,000 after buying an additional 336,914 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $74.37.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.61.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

