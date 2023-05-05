Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.09 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DHR opened at $242.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.73.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

