Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $242.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $258.84. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

