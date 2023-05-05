Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.84.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.56. 2,662,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,028,489. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.10 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

