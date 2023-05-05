Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $203.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.