Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,709 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after buying an additional 487,528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after buying an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $200.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.63.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

