Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 436 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Chemed worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $544.71 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $570.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total transaction of $1,578,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,422,463.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $4,686,450. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.