Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 8,725 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,725 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 232,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

MRVL opened at $39.34 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

