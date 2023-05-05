Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 9,842 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN opened at $162.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

