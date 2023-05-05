Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 0.8% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after acquiring an additional 121,666 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,230,000 after buying an additional 434,023 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Oracle by 5.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $449,662,000 after buying an additional 402,626 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Oracle stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,785. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average is $85.29. The company has a market cap of $260.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $96.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

