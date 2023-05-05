Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Boosted by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after buying an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7,805.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,026,000 after buying an additional 2,019,753 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 168.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,955,000 after buying an additional 1,336,512 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $65,465,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.57. 3,459,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,035,581. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.29. The company has a market capitalization of $260.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

