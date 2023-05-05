Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.96

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.96 and last traded at $96.94, with a volume of 1922382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $262.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.29.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.