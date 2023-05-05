Orchid (OXT) Hits Market Cap of $75.06 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $75.06 million and $1.02 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0780 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00026141 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019506 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018027 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,909.16 or 0.99985885 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07781115 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,270,513.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.