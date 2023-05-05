O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director John Raymond Murphy Sells 300 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $933.62 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $941.87. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $858.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $834.70.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $916.81.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.