Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 71752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Orex Minerals Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$5.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.
Orex Minerals Company Profile
Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.
