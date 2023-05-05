Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Organon & Co. updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:OGN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,589. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organon & Co.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 28.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

