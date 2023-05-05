Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $2.86.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 30,704 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

