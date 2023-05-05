Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OSK. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Oshkosh Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE OSK opened at $74.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.55. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,269,000 after purchasing an additional 113,433 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 169,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,577 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

