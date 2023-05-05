OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Insider Sells $66,890.35 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) insider Paul Keith Morben sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $66,890.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Keith Morben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Paul Keith Morben sold 464 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $43,620.64.

OSI Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OSIS stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.54. 56,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $120.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 58,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Further Reading

