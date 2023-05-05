Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stake Lessened by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,292 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises approximately 1.5% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $42,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 223,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 125,837 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 199,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,584,000 after acquiring an additional 40,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $85.88. 356,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,480. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $87.33. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.91.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at $422,956.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,258 shares of company stock valued at $445,604 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

