Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Rating) were down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $25.90. Approximately 799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 33,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $91.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 38,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 4.29% of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (OVLH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the US large-cap space combined with an option overlay strategy, utilizing a put spread and long-term OTM put options. OVLH was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

