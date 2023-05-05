Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Up 0.3%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 129,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 77,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Ovid Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.79 and a quick ratio of 18.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 78.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 50.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

