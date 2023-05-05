Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Up to $13.55

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.55, but opened at $18.30. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 388,055 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 39.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,700,000 after acquiring an additional 168,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,214,000 after buying an additional 126,389 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,482,000 after buying an additional 77,252 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,867,000 after buying an additional 55,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,856,000 after acquiring an additional 38,451 shares during the last quarter.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

See Also

