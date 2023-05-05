Oxen (OXEN) One Day Volume Hits $240,475.08

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $240,475.08 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,537.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00300848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00535367 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00066468 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.00407012 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001100 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,958,033 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

