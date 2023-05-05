Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $356.66

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 356.66 ($4.46) and traded as high as GBX 359 ($4.49). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 353.50 ($4.42), with a volume of 1,339,864 shares.

Pacific Assets Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 356.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 356. The stock has a market cap of £425.78 million, a PE ratio of 2,532.14 and a beta of 0.38.

About Pacific Assets Trust

(Get Rating)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.