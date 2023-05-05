PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Shares Down 2%

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD – Get Rating) shares were down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 3,403 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 1,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

PAID Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74.

About PAID



Paid, Inc provides an all-in-one e-Commerce as a service platform to businesses spanning multiple industries. It combines an intuitive website builder & e-Commerce store with a proprietary shipping AI engine and payments processing through one platform. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Services, Shipping Calculator Services, Brewery Management Software, Merchant Processing Services, and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services.

