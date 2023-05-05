Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ PZZA traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.60. 734,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,096. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $97.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average of $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.36%.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

