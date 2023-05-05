Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PARR. UBS Group started coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.
Par Pacific Stock Performance
Shares of Par Pacific stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.26. 1,135,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,909. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $386,063.49. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 304,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,661,129.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $386,063.49. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 304,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,661,129.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $59,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,851.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,089 shares of company stock valued at $657,863 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth $246,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Par Pacific by 45.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after buying an additional 370,133 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Par Pacific by 60.5% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the third quarter worth about $106,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Par Pacific Company Profile
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
Further Reading
