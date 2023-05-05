Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 773 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Paragon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,573 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 3.5% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.2 %

CVS Health stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,884,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,061,875. The company has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.62. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.84.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

