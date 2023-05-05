Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

POU stock opened at C$30.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$22.16 and a 1-year high of C$40.73. The stock has a market cap of C$4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.54.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.40. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of C$597.70 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 3.4094828 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Paramount Resources

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.06.

In other news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$266,006.40. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

