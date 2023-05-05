Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Holdings Decreased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.08.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $322.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.20 and its 200-day moving average is $314.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

