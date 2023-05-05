Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY23 guidance to $20.60-20.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $20.60-$20.90 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PH stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $322.29. 1,437,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,615. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.08.

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,286,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,360,000 after buying an additional 257,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,618,000 after acquiring an additional 178,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,948.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,557,000 after acquiring an additional 152,179 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

