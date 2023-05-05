Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) Shares Gap Down to $4.82

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.00. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $910.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

