Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Lowered to $19.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.51. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 32.9% in the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,566,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,245,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,264,000 after buying an additional 1,418,479 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.