Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Lowered to $280.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $311.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.29.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Paylocity stock opened at $183.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 107.41 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $276.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,324,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paylocity news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,242 shares of company stock worth $36,661,532 in the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Stories

