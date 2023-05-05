Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,080,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,483,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.28. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PTON. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $180,411.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $847,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

