Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Reduces Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114,430 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy makes up approximately 2.9% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned about 0.44% of Atmos Energy worth $65,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

NYSE ATO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.98. 246,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,943. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.