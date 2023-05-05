Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Reduces Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lowered its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,532 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for 2.8% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $62,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $758,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.20. The company had a trading volume of 141,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,273. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.57. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.32.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.