Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Sells 442,571 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 442,571 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 3.1% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $70,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 30,217 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,608,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,313 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,253 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,938,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,574. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.49. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

