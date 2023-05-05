Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Barclays

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PNR. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Pentair Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $57.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74. Pentair has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $60.85.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Pentair by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading

